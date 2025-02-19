Erdogan holds phone talks with NATO Secretary General

19 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Turkish president's press service reported.

The call addressed regional and global matters. Stating that Türkiye is doing and will continue to do its utmost for the Ukraine conflict to end, Erdoğan noted that Ankara has held contacts with numerous leaders, including the warring parties, and representatives of international organizations.

The head of state stressed that a fair and lasting peace is possible. In addition, he emphasized Turkey's efforts to end conflicts in its region and the world.