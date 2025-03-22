Turkish President congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Novruz

22 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On the occasion of Novruz, a holiday when nature is reborn, the earth awakens and hopes blossom, I extend my most sincere congratulations to Your Excellency and the friendly people of Azerbaijan. Our centuries-old tradition of Novruz reminds us once again this year of the importance of peace, brotherhood, and solidarity. I hope that Novruz will herald a time when hopes for world peace are nurtured, and international dialogue and cooperation reach new heights," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that strengthening the deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood between Baku and Ankara and further enhancing cooperation is his sincere wish on this Novruz holiday.