US President says operation against Iran to end soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he does not think the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could finish this week, while repeating his earlier claims that the conflict will come to an end "soon."

Asked by a reporter at the White House if the war could end this week, he said: "I don't think so. But it'll be soon."

"Won't be long. It'll be wrapped up soon," Trump said.

The U.S. president also said that he will "soon" announce countries that have agreed to join the White House-proposed coalition to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passes.

"There are a couple. We'll be announcing some names soon. There are some that really were right up front," Trump said.

However, it appears many U.S. allies have either been noncommittal or have declined to participate.