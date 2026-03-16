Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Israel-Lebanon escalation

Turkey condemns Israel’s ground operation in Lebanon, warning that the move risks deepening regional instability and triggering a new humanitarian disaster, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“We firmly condemn the Israeli ground operation in Lebanon, which is worsening instability in the region,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the implementation by the Israeli government of genocidal and collective punishment policies, this time in Lebanon, will lead to yet another humanitarian catastrophe in the region".

The statement also reiterated Türkiye’s solidarity with Lebanon in the face of attacks that violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.