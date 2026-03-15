Russia is prepared to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the USA, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who stated that Moscow possesses the necessary resources to act as an intermediary.

"We are ready, as President (of Russia Vladimir - the editor's note) Putin has said repeatedly, to play a mediating role in this political process if such a role is needed. We believe we have such capabilities",

Lavrov said.

He added that Moscow is not in a position to predict the course of the military conflict unless the parties engage in direct negotiations. Lavrov also noted that Tehran requires guarantees in order to begin the diplomatic process.