Vestnik Kavkaza

Seven liberated villages in Azerbaijan welcome new residents

Seven liberated villages in Azerbaijan welcome new residents
© Photo: Ismail Agakishiyev / Vestnik Kavkaza

The 'Great Return' program to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation continues in Azerbaijan.

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar and Gasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

At this stage, 82 families, 368 people, return to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar and Gasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district, Trend reported.

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