Sweden temporarily relocates its embassy from Tehran to Baku

Sweden has temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and relocated its diplomatic personnel to Baku due to the deteriorating security situation in Iran, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard announced.

The mission will continue its work from Azerbaijan's capital.

"Given the deteriorating security situation in Iran, the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to temporarily relocate the Swedish embassy staff in Tehran. The embassy will continue to operate from Baku",

Stenergard stated.

The minister emphasized the ongoing uncertainty in Tehran and reminded that Sweden's strict travel advisory for Iran has remained in effect since 2022.

She urged again all Swedish citizens to leave the country immediately.