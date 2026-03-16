Trump presented with options to end war with Iran

Military officials have included options in regular war planning for U.S. President Donald Trump to end the conflict in Iran should he decide to do so, NBC reported citing sources.

Aides and allies have sought to pull Trump in different directions: Those in favor of an exit strategy have been concerned about global economic instability since the war began, two of the people said, while other aides have focused on the opportunity to erode the regime’s influence in the region.

The timeline for the duration of the war “could change every day,” according to one of the people.

The off-ramps are built into daily war planning, along with options for escalation if the White House seeks to increase the pressure on Iran, according to the six people, who did not go into detail on what those plans look like.

But exit strategies have taken on a new significance as the administration wrestles with surging oil prices and questions grow on whether Iran will willingly lay down arms and agree to U.S. terms.

As the conflict widens in the Middle East and the Iranian regime maintains its chokehold on the critical Strait of Hormuz, the stated terms and timeline for ending the war remain in flux, NBC reported.