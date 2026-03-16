IDF kills Basij paramilitary force chief

Israel has claimed the IDF killed the commander of Iran's internal Basij militia, Gholamreza Soleimani, in a strike overnight.

Soleimani was targeted while at a tent camp that was recently established by the Basij. According to the IDF, the Basij set up the camp after the military struck many of the headquarters of the paramilitary force.

In addition, the strike also killed the deputy commander of the Basij and other top officials in the paramilitary force, the IDF says.

The IDF also confirms that it targeted top Iranian official Ali Larijani in Tehran overnight, although it says that it is still looking into the results of the strike, and it remains unclear if he was killed.