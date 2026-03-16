Ankara offers Moscow and Kiev to hold talks in Istanbul

The Turkish presidential administration has announced a mediation initiative for the next round of talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.

Ankara has offered its mediation for the next phase of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement. The suggestion came from the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

However, Ankara noted that it does not insist on its initiative, as the final decision rests with the participants in the negotiation process.

"At the highest level, the Turkish side has publicly offered its mediation for a new round of talks on Ukraine, but the decision to hold them is made by the parties themselves," Erdoğan's administration said.

Ankara also declared that Turkey could ensure the security of high-level negotiations on Ukraine.

As emphasized by Erdoğan's administration, Moscow, Washington, and Kiev should have no doubts about this.