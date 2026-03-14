Strait of Hormuz not closed to everyone - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Vessels of several countries have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Tehran’s permission, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a briefing broadcast by the SNN television channel.

"The countries, in coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, piloted their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. This in itself demonstrates the responsible approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to the diplomat, what has been observed over the past few days is a consequence of the war that the United States and Israel have imposed on the region.

"Tehran has the right to take the necessary measures to ensure national security and prevent abuses by aggressors and their allies on this waterway," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that a Pakistani tanker had safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. On March 14, the Indian NDTV channel said two Indian tankers carrying liquefied natural gas had passed through the strait.