Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for-Momina Khatun Mausoleum restoration

Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for-Momina Khatun Mausoleum restoration
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The funds have been allocated for the restoration and conservation of the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

The decree was signed with the aim of continuing restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, which is an outstanding example of 12th-century Azerbaijani architecture.

According to the document, to continue restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in the city of Nakhchivan, 9.5 million manat ($5.5 million) (nine million five hundred sixty-six thousand manats) has been allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the Reserve Fund of the President of Azerbaijan.

375 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.