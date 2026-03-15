EU updates and expands sanctions against Iran

The EU has broadened its sanctions targeting Iran, adding 16 individuals and 3 organizations to its restrictive list, according to a document published in the EU's official journal.

The newly sanctioned figures include government officials, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as investigators, prosecutors, and police officers, RIA Novosti reports.

Brussels cited involvement in human rights violations as the basis for the expanded measures.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump extended existing sanctions against Iran for an additional year, citing the "ongoing threat" posed by Tehran to the USA. The decision was recorded in the Federal Register.

Those sanctions, originally introduced by executive order in 1995 and repeatedly tightened since, include prohibitions on American companies operating in Iran's oil and gas sector.