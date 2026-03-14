Vestnik Kavkaza

IDF says it destroyed Iranian leaders plane

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© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Air Force struck and destroyed the aircraft of former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport overnight, the Israeli military said.

The IDF says the plane had been used by Khamenei and other top Iranian officials “to advance military procurement and manage relations with axis countries through domestic and international flights.”

The military added that the destruction of the “strategic asset” is a blow to Iran’s “coordination capabilities” with proxy groups, its “building of military power, and the regime’s rehabilitation capabilities.”

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