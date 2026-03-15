US may reimpose sanctions on Russian oil - Bessent

The White House may consider reinstating the temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian oil, as indicated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, this decision could be made following the conclusion of the active phase of the conflict with Iran and the resumption of oil supplies.

The minister also provided details on the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which was initially set for the end of this month. Bessent remarked that there has been no information regarding a postponement at this time. He further explained that should the American leader's trip to China be delayed, it would be attributed to changes in Trump's schedule resulting from developments in the Middle East, rather than complications arising from the tensions between Washington and Beijing concerning the conflict in Iran, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.