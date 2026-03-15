US deploys elite Marines to Middle East - media

The USA is currently deploying an elite Marine unit to the Middle East, with sources suggesting the operation may target the Strait of Hormuz, The Telegraph reports, citing unnamed sources.

According to the newspaper, the precise objectives of the US Armed Forces Command have not been disclosed.

"The United States has not disclosed the nature of its mission, but the elite unit will likely be tasked with regaining control of the Strait of Hormuz",

The Telegraph reported.

The deployment reportedly includes approximately 2,500 Marines, accompanied by armored vehicles, artillery, and an air detachment equipped with helicopters and fighter jets.

In addition, ships and escort vessels equipped with electronic warfare systems are participating in the upcoming operation, sources say.