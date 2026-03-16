Indonesia ready to purchase Russian oil

Indonesia has announced its readiness to purchase oil from Russia following the partial lifting of U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy resource, the country's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said.

"The most important thing for us now is the availability of the product and its competitive price. That is the main priority… Importing oil from Russia has become possible after the U.S. reopened access to purchasing Russian oil that was previously under sanctions," Lahadalia said.

The minister added that Indonesia does not plan to work with only one oil supplier and is considering various options amid the current unstable situation in the Middle East region .

Earlier, the U.S. lifted restrictions on Russian oil transported by tankers until April 11 due to the near-halt of oil supplies to the global market from the Middle East. The 30-day exemption applies to oil cargoes that were loaded onto vessels before March 12, 2026, and aims to stabilize global energy markets amid disruptions caused by the conflict with Iran.