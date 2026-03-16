Vestnik Kavkaza

Baghdad in talks with Tehran to allow oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Кошка на Босфоре
© Photo: Maria Utkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iraq is in contact with Iran to allow some oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Iraqi Oil ⁠Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani said.

“There is ongoing communication with Iran regarding allowing the passage of some Iraqi oil tankers,” Ghani said.

Baghdad is also working to resume exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey as it seeks to offset disruptions to shipments caused by the Hormuz crisis, after some vessels were attacked off the Iraqi coast during transfers.

Iraq was among the first producers in the Persian Gulf to reduce production as its storage tanks were filling up fast following the outbreak of the conflict. Output fell to about 1.2 million barrels a day, from 4.4 million barrels before.

395 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.