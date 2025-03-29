Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan 2025

29 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday.

"The month of Ramadan, in which our holy book, the Holy Quran, was revealed, calls for unity in the name of good intentions and deeds, encourages people to take the path of peace and equality. During this month, Muslims gain the opportunity to fulfill their conscientious duties and responsibilities before God and religion with dignity through fasting, rising to spiritual and moral perfection," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that every year, fast breaking ceremonies are held in Azerbaijan, as in the entire Muslim world, with great joy and satisfaction.

"During the month of Ramadan, which has become a celebration of national-spiritual solidarity, humanism, compassion and mercy in our country, people pray for the well-being and progress of our state, remembering with gratitude the immortal memory of our martyrs," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stressed that he believes in the blessed days of Ramadan, which illuminates the hearts and souls of people with divine wisdom, your prayers, wishes and pure intentions are accepted by God and the Almighty does not withhold His mercy from our people.

The President of Azerbaijan once again extended his Ramadan greetings to the people of Azerbaijan and compatriots living in different corners of the world, wish happiness to families and abundance to tables.