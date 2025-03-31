Leaders of Türkiye and Uzbekistan discuss strengthening relations

31 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the holy holiday of Ramadan during a telephone conversation on March 30, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan said.

"The current issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkish relations of comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed. The ongoing intensive contacts at all levels were noted with deep satisfaction," the statement reads.

The volumes of trade and investment, the number of joint projects and enterprises, and the frequency of direct flights are growing, Trend reported.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming regular meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the planned summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

The importance of productively holding the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the joint business forum in Uzbekistan, as well as the visit of the delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to participate in the 150th session of the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union was emphasized.

The leaders of the two states expressed sincere wishes for peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Türkiye.