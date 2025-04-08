Türkiye to Armenia: peace with Azerbaijan first, open borders after

8 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Presidential Advisor on Security and Foreign Affairs Cağrı Erhan addressed the 7th Political Forum of ADA University in Khankendi.

According to him, Ankara will not take any positive steps towards Armenia, until Yerevan accepts the conditions set by Azerbaijan for a peace agreement.

Erhan added that the pro-Armenian alignment exhibited by certain Western nations, notably France, poses a significant impediment to the timely realization of enduring peace within the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region.

The advisor said that the decisions made by Paris against Azerbaijan in EU institutions do not contribute to establishing peace in the region.