Russia and U.S. working on plan of de-orbiting ISS

9 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

NASA and Roscosmos are working on a detailed plan of de-orbiting the International Space Station.

"We work together to come up with a detailed plan for how we will actually end station. There is always a chance that we could go longer. There is always a chance we could go shorter if something bad were to happen on station. We work that together as a team with our Russian colleagues and all of our other international partners," NASA’s associate administrator for Space Operations Mission Directorate Ken Bowersox said.

According to him, plans of completing the space station’s operations are among the issues being discussed by Moscow and Washington on a regular basis, TASS reported.

"Right now the United States is committed through 2030 and Russia is committed through 2028. That position is the same as it was a year ago," Ken Bowersox said.

The ISS has been in orbit since November, 1998. The participants in this project are Russia, Canada, the U.S., Japan and 10 member states of the European Space Agency.