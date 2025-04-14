Azerbaijani wrestling team makes history at European Championships in Slovakia

14 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team has achieved historic success at the European Championships held in Slovakia.

The national team captured a total of 6 medals - 3 gold, one silver, and 2 bronze - amassing 151 points and securing first place in the overall team standings. With this result, Azerbaijan was crowned the strongest team in Europe.

Gold medals were won by Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg). Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) claimed silver, while Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) took home bronze medals.