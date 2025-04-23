Powerful earthquake strikes Istanbul

23 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shook Istanbul at about 12:50 p.m. local time, Turkish media reported.

The tremors, which lasted 10-15 seconds, were felt in various parts of the city and caused panic in Istanbul. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the 6.2 magnitude.

"The earthquake was felt in Istanbul and the surrounding area, units of the emergency department are studying the consequences on the ground," Yerlikaya said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan immediately conveyed his best wishes to the citizens, saying that the government is following developments closely.

"The ministers of the Interior, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Health, the governor of Istanbul, and the president of AFAD received information about the earthquakes in Istanbul," Erdogan said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as the quake hit and shook the city.

"As of now, no demolition notice has been received and our relevant units are continuing their field scanning efforts," the Istanbul Governorate said.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 12:49 p.m. (9:49 a.m. GMT), was in the area of Silivri, some 80 km to the west of Istanbul. It was at a depth of 6.92 kilometers, AFAD said.

Tremors continued to be felt in Istanbul, with a magnitude 4.9 earthquake recorded at 3:12 p.m. local time, further heightening public concern after the earlier quake.