Pope Francis' funeral underway in Vatican

26 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A funeral Mass has begun in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican in the presence of dozens of world leaders, reigning monarchs and religious figures to pay last respects to late Pope Francis.

The funeral of the first Latin American pope is being attended by over 160 delegations, including more than 60 heads of state and governments and also leaders of the European Union, according to the data of the Holy See’s press office.

Aside from the European leaders, the funeral ceremony is being attended by US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Argentina Javier Milei and India’s President Droupadi Murmu. Russia is represented by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

The Argentine pope, who had reigned for 12 years, died at the age of 88 on April 21 after suffering a stroke. Francis will be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

The faithful hurried to St. Peter's from the early hours while many camped out to try and secure spots at the front of the crowd. The Vatican estimated some 200,000 people had gathered at the start of the service.