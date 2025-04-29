Türkiye's unemployment rate hits 20-year low

29 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The unemployment rate in Türkiye decreased by 0.3% month-on-month to 7.9% in March, marking its lowest level since January 2005, according to official data released.

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 65,000 to 2.8 million in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed.

The rate was estimated at 6.5% for men and 10.6% for women, the TurkStat said.

The number of employed persons increased by 391,000 to nearly 32.6 million month-on-month, the data showed.

The labor force participation rate increased by 0.4% from a month ago to 53.4% in March.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15 and 24, edged up 0.1% from the previous month to 15.1% in March. The jobless rate was 11% for men and 22.6% for women.