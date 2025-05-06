Tehran says its stance on nuclear talks with U.S. remains constant

6 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran remains committed to diplomacy with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, after a fourth round of nuclear talks with Washington due in Rome on May 3 was postponed for "logistical reasons".

"We have announced our commitment to continuing the path of dialogue and diplomacy, and we have shown our full readiness by participating in several rounds of negotiations," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The spokesperson added that Tehran was flexible regarding the timing of talks and was waiting for details from mediator Oman regarding the next round of negotiations with the U.S.

According to him, what matters for us is the behaviour and stances of the U.S. negotiating team.