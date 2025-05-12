Russia to work out Russian cuisine standard

12 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry sees huge potential in the advancement of the Russian cuisine, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said.

The official noted that a working group aimed at promoting it, which is being set up now, plans to work out a corresponding standard.

"We are working on promoting the Russian cuisine, and at the moment the process of creating a working group on its promotion is underway. The plan is to work out a uniform standard as part of this work," Roman Chekushov said.

According to him, an in-depth definition of the term meaning ‘Russian cuisine’ is absent at the state level. He stressed in an interview with TASS that the Russian cuisine is an integral part of cultural heritage.