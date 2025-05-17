Russia confirms plan for new Putin-Trump talks

17 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kremlin reports that the telephone conversation announced by US leader Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin will indeed take place. Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian side in contact with Washington is preparing for the conversation at the highest level.

This evening, the Kremlin confirmed the words of US President Donald Trump about his intention to speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the phone next Monday, May 19, to discuss the ways of a Ukrainian settlement.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed actual preparation of the relevant telephone conversation at the highest level.