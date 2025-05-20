Azerbaijani kung fu team returns from World Cup

20 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the Azerbaijani kung fu team, who achieved high results at the World Championship held in Italy's Perugia, have returned to Azerbaijan.

The athletes were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by media representatives, fans, and their families.

Competing in the light sanda category, the team secured a total of 7 medals - 5 gold and 2 silver.

In the girls’ competition, the world title was won by Amina Aliyeva, the 11-year-old daughter of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva and granddaughter of President Ilham Aliyev, in the 38 kg weight class.

Among the boys, gold medals were claimed by Rasul Askerov (11-12 years, 36 kg), Huseyn Aliyev (13-15 years, 48 kg), Togrul Mikayilov (adults, 65 kg), and Eller Orujov (adults, 75 kg). Silver medals went to Ali Bakhyshov (11-12 years, 33 kg) and Akber Akhmedzade (13-15 years, 70 kg).

With these results, the Azerbaijani team placed third in the overall team standings.