Agdam village of Kangarli welcomes new residents

20 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

The families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku on May 20.

At this stage, 50 families (207 people) are returning to Kangarli, Trend reported.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions have already resumed their activities here.