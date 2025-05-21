Mine action progress underway around Sarijali village in Karabakh

21 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mines were cleared, houses were built, and the population returned to Sarijali village in the Aghdam district following the state assignment for the village reconstruction, head of the demining group of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Khalig Zulfugarov said.

According to him, additional territories are currently being cleared around the village to ensure security.

"Along with the ANAMA demining group, mechanical demining equipment and specially trained sapper dogs are also involved in the cleaning work," Khalig Zulfugarov said.

The agency representative explained that the area to be cleared of mines is the territory of the former contact line.