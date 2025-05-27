Azerbaijan's Kangarli welcomes new citizens

27 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the Azerbaijani village of Kangarli in the Aghdam district.

At this stage, 48 families, or 206 people, are returning to Kangarli.

Earlier, the families, previously temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, children's camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various regions of the republic, left for their native lands from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reported.

Currently, more than 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. On May 23, 49 families (232 people) returning to Kangarli.