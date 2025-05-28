Azerbaijan restores 15 settlements in Karabakh and Zangezur

28 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with residents who relocated to the village of Beylik, Lachin district on May 27.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that the revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur began immediately after the territories were liberated.

"After we ended the 30-year Armenian occupation, reconstruction work immediately began in all our districts. The villages that were subjected to Armenian vandalism have now been rebuilt," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the village of Baylik was also razed to the ground by the Armenians, now, a beautiful settlement has been created there. There are houses, roads, electricity, natural gas, water, land plots, all the opportunities to live and work in beautiful natural conditions, on own land.

"Four settlements have already been restored in the Lachin district. But overall, the number of restored cities and villages has already reached 15," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani President added they have achieved all this in a short period of time, and the work is still ongoing. Large-scale efforts are underway in all the liberated territories, the head of state concluded.