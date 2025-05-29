Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart

29 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani defense ministry's press service reported.

During the meeting held on May 28, the sides expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop successfully in the future.

At the meeting, the prospects for the development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields were discussed, and the importance of further expanding efforts in these spheres was emphasized.

Hasanov and Guler noted that the strategic alliance between Baku and Ankara is built on friendly and brotherly relations.