Azerbaijan to energize Lachin's Gorchu and Goshasu with upcoming gas supply

31 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gas supply to Azerbaijan's Gorchu and Goshasu villages will be provided until the end of 2026, First Deputy Head of the Gas Export Department Sarkhan Babashov said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi.

"The projects of gas pipelines are now being reviewed by the Project Design Bureau of Azerigas Production Union. The construction of gas regulating points in Gorcha and Goshas is planned by Azerigas in accordance with the resettlement program and the demand for gas in the coming years," Babashov said.

According to him, it is planned to use polyethylene pipes when laying gas pipelines.