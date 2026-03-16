Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev praised the level of interethnic peace in Dagestan, calling it the strongest region in Russia.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev described Dagestan as the strongest region in Russia.

The senator spoke during the opening of an exhibition by Russian photographer Ivan Kozorezov entitled "Dagestan – Russia's South Pole." It is being held in the upper house of the Russian parliament as part of the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia.

Kosachev is sure that all guests to the exhibition will be touched by it.

"These are the mountains of the astonishingly beautiful Russian region of the Republic of Dagestan, the 'pearl' of our country, and a region that, over the course of its millennia-long history, has earned the right, including through suffering, to be called one of the strongest regions of the Russian Federation, because representatives of hundreds of nationalities and ethnic groups live here,”

– Konstantin Kosachev said.