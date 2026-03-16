Türkiye ready to mediate in US-Iran negotiations

Ankara has offered to mediate in resolving the military conflict between Tehran and Washington. Turkish authorities are willing to provide a neutral platform for dialogue, but have not yet seen a reciprocal willingness from the main parties to the conflict.

The Republic of Türkiye has offered to act as the main mediator in resolving the current crisis between the United States and Iran.

The Turkish government has proposed creating a safe and neutral zone for diplomatic negotiations. However, sources within the country's leadership report that the peace process organizers have not yet seen a constructive approach from the key parties to the conflict.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump commented on the conflict and noted Tehran's desire to reach a deal with the Americans. However, Iran's Ambassador to Vienna, Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, denied this information and emphasized that the Islamic Republic had not requested a ceasefire.