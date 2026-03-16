Iranian FM and UN Secretary-General hold phone talks

Today, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres held talks on the escalating military situation in the region, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, Araghchi urged the international community to pay attention to the security situation arising from U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes on Iran, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed the responsibility of the UN and the Secretary-General to explicitly condemn these actions and to hold those responsible accountable under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

According to him, the issues in the Strait cannot be considered in isolation, as the disruptions to shipping are a direct result of these attacks.

The diplomat called on countries and international bodies concerned with peace and security to act responsibly, condemn the actions, and demand an end to military operations against Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister further condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Guterres shared his position on the security of the Persian Gulf, West Asia, and maritime routes.