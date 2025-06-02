Azerbaijani boxer named best at Almaty tournament

2 Jun. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 28th International Boxing Tournament dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of the first Minister of Defense of independent Kazakhstan, Army General Sagadat Nurmagambetov, ended in Almaty, the press service of the country's Defense Ministry reported.

The competition took place at the Central Sports Club of the Ministry of Defense, where 218 boxers from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Iran competed for the title of champion, AZERTAC reports.

Following the results of the fights, the athlete from Azerbaijan, Subhan Mammadov, was declared the winner in the weight category up to 48 kg by a strict panel of judges.

Observers from Iran and the UAE were also present at the tournament.