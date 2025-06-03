Azerbaijan to power up 10 new "green" plants in two years

3 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 10 solar and wind power plants will be put into operation in Azerbaijan in the next two years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Baku Energy Forum.

“We are expanding our approach to energy diversification not only by sources and routes, but also by types of energy. In the next two years, the first stage of green energy development will be completed: 10 solar and wind power plants will be put into operation,” Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to him, by the end of 2025, construction of a 240 MW wind farm will be completed.

The minister stressed that this year, construction of three more solar stations with a total capacity of 200 MW will begin. A 100 MW floating solar plant project is also under preparation.