Сase of former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia to be sent to court

3 Jun. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan is accused of money laundering, and the materials of the criminal case will be submitted to court, Armenian media report.

According to the criminal case materials, Gevorgyan is charged with attempting to legalize illegal income totaling more than $12 million. According to the investigation, the politician actively acquired real estate, registering it in the names of relatives.

It is noted that the properties were purchased in Armenia and the Czech Republic.

The politician is also involved in a criminal case concerning a large bribe, which, according to the investigation, he received from businesswoman Silva Ambartsumyan. Another defendant in the case is former President Robert Kocharyan.