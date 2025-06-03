Tehran and Tashkent to cooperate in cargo transportation

3 Jun. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General for Strategic Policy of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan Bekzad Khulmatov and Director General for Transit, Logistics and Agreements of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Kazem Salehi signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on cooperation in the field of transport and transit.

According to the document, conditions will be created for investments by the Uzbek private sector in the construction of a specialized terminal and logistics center in the rear areas of the Shahid Rajaee port, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reports.

The document was signed in the presence of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, Uzbek Minister of Transport and Communications Ilkhom Mahkamov, as well as a number of responsible officials of the two countries.