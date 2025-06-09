Turkish President holds phone talks with Pakistani PM

9 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During a phone call, Erdogan stated that the ancient friendship and strong solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan have been strengthened with the steps taken, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan visited Pakistan in February. For his part, Sharif paid a visit to Türkiye in May, during which he and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and further cooperation, Anadolu reported.