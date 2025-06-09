Dana White says holding UFC tournament in Georgia possible

9 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Sports Minister Shalva Gogoladze met with the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White.

Gogoladze informed White about plans to build modern facilities with new halls for mixed martial arts (MMA) in all 64 municipalities of the country.

The minister said that MMA is very popular in Georgia. He also emphasized that Georgia is a country of champions, where many top athletes have emerged not only in the UFC, but also in other sports.

The minister recalled that there are only seven champions in the UFC, two of whom are Georgians. He invited the president of the fighting organization to visit Georgia.

In turn, White said that he considers it possible to hold one of the promotional events in Georgia.