Russia to help Iran develop peaceful nuclear energy

10 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has announced that Russia will construct eight nuclear power plants in Iran under a previously signed contract between the two countries.

According to the Iranian atomic chief, four of the eight planned nuclear reactors would be constructed in the southern province of Bushehr, IRNA reported.

He also updated lawmakers on the ongoing construction of units 2 and 3 at the existing Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, emphasizing that those units are being built by Iranian companies.

Speaking to reporters after the parliamentary delegation's visit, Eslami added that the AEOI has plans to triple Iran's nuclear power generation capacity, as part of the country's broader energy development strategy.