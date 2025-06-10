Putin to deliver speech at SPIEF 2025

10 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will certainly attend the SPIEF. He will deliver a speech, as usual, and take part in a panel discussion," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman said the moderator for the debate has not been selected yet.

This year, the SPIEF, to be held under the theme, "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," will take place on June 18-21