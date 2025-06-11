Trump urges Netanyahu not to strike Iran - report

11 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their phone call he believes there is a chance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and he now opposes military action, Axios reported quoting an Israeli and a U.S. official.

According to the portal, Netanyahu told Trump that "the Iranians are experts at stalling." The PM believes that Tehran must see "a credible military threat."

"Trump did not sound convinced by this reasoning," a source said.

The publication read that Trump said he wants to see what happens at the next round of talks on June 15 in Muscat.