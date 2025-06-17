Israel not ruling out taking out Khamenei

17 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that targeting Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end, not escalate, the ongoing fight between Israel and Iran that erupted late last week.

When asked by ABC that U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, concerned that it would escalate the conflict, the Israeli PM said, "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict."

"The 'forever war' is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil," Netanyahu said.

Asked if Israel would target the supreme leader, Netanyahu said that Israel was "doing what we need to do."