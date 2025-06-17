Israel names key goals of Operation Lion Rising

17 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has three goals in Iran: to eliminate nuclear program, to eliminate missile program and to eliminate the ‘axis of terror,’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We want to see the result, and this means three things: to eliminate the nuclear program, to deprive of the ability to produce ballistic missiles and to eliminate Iran’s axis of terror," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Previously, Israel declared two objectives for its operation: to put an end to Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs.

According to the Israeli PM, the Iranian "regime could fall as a consequence of those results".

"It is weak and that Israel is changing the face of the Middle East. There could well be vast changes in Iran," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.